Ga. man sentenced to life without parole in slayings of father, 7 others beaten in mobile home

A Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the slayings of his father and seven others beaten to death inside the mobile home they all shared.

Guy Heinze Jr. was sentenced Thursday less than a week after a Glynn County jury found him guilty of malice murder for the Aug. 29, 2009, slayings. Prosecutors spared 26-year-old Heinze from a possible death sentence last week as part of a deal with defense attorneys that allowed them to avoid a hung jury.

Under Georgia law, Heinze faced an automatic life sentence once the death penalty was off the table. The only thing for Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett to decide was whether he would ever be eligible for parole.

Heinze's attorneys say he's innocent.