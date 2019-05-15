Expand / Collapse search
Funeral planned for Georgia officer who was fatally shot

Associated Press
This undated photo from the Savannah Police Department shows Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, who died after being shot Saturday, May 11, 2019, while responding to an armed robbery call. Authorities say Ansari, 50, was helping investigate a robbery outside a barber shop when the suspected robber stepped out of a vehicle and shot him. The suspect, 49-year-old Edward Fuller Jr., was also fatally shot. A second police officer survived after being shot in the leg. Photo from the Savannah Police Department. (Savannah Police Department via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A weekend funeral is planned for a Georgia police officer who was fatally shot as officers hunted for an armed robbery suspect.

Savannah police announced the funeral for Sgt. Kelvin Ansari is scheduled for Saturday. Ansari will be buried at Savannah's historic Bonaventure Cemetery following a church service.

A news release from the police department says Ansari's family will hold visitation at a local funeral home Thursday and Friday.

Ansari died at a hospital after he was shot late Saturday when police responded to an armed robbery outside a barber shop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the suspected robber, Edward Fuller III, shot the 50-year-old patrol sergeant and another officer. The GBI says Fuller was fatally shot by police.

The wounded officer survived a gunshot to the leg.