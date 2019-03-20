Friend of Bambi Larson pleads with Trump to ‘keep us safe’ from sanctuary policies

A friend of Bambi Larson, the California woman allegedly stabbed to death at the hands of an illegal immigrant, urged President Trump to "keep us safe" during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“There’s no reason this beautiful incredible human being should have been butchered that way that she was -- in her own bed, in her own home,” Larson’s friend Diane Collman told host Laura Ingraham. "It’s absolutely black and white. My message is ‘Please President Trump, I beg of you keep us safe.’”

Previously, Ingraham blasted California’s sanctuary policies and local officials in and around San Jose for allegedly protecting suspect Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, a native of El Salvador. Federal immigration officials had placed several detainer requests for Carranza -- who has a long criminal history with admitted gang ties – in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties -- but none was ever honored, allowing him to go free.

Investigators said Carranza stalked Larson, 59, before killing her.

An Oct. 9, 2018, detainer notice from federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared with Fox News and “The Ingraham Angle” noted that Carranza was to be deported. A second document said the notice was not honored.

Carranza had previously been deported in 2013 and re-entered the U.S. unlawfully. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged nine detainers between 2016 and 2019. After the killing, Santa Clara County officials blamed ICE for not issuing warrants, Ingraham said.

“But they lied and blamed ICE in the process,” Ingraham said. “They provided no update and no explanation.”

Santa Clara County’s policy on detainer requests states that it will “exercise its discretion to honor the request” if it finds that the detainee is convicted of a serious or violent felony offense.

“There are good-hearted Californians who think this [sanctuary policies] is crazy,” Collman said.

Ingraham also slammed other media outlets for not covering Bambi Larson's death.

"The media is one thing but the officials tasked with keeping their citizens safe is quite another," she said.