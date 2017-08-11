Frat adviser faces hearing in Penn State pledge death case

A judge wants an adviser to a Penn State fraternity whose members are charged in a pledge's death to explain why he hasn't responded to efforts to get him to testify.

At Friday's preliminary hearing for the frat brothers, District Judge Allen Sinclair scheduled an Aug. 30 contempt hearing for Tim Bream, the school's head athletic trainer who lived in the Beta Theta Pi house.

Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

The hearing for 16 former fraternity brothers will determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Bream told The Associated Press on Friday that he wouldn't be commenting to the media on the advice of his lawyer.