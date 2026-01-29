Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Ruby Franke exposed, Elizabeth Smart horror twist, Idaho murders photo chaos

Indiana judge's doorstep horror, Jennifer Kesse's new data, Chad Franke's diaries

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A young Elizabeth Smart holding onto her sister in a family portrait.

Elizabeth Smart (left) was 14 years old when she was abducted at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Netflix)

MONSTER'S NEXT MOVE: Elizabeth Smart reveals her kidnapper tried to abduct her teen cousin as his ‘next wife’

NEVER GIVING UP: Parents’ relentless hunt for missing daughter heats up as new tech breathes life into case

Split image of Spencer and Monique Tepe and Michael McKee.

Michael Mckee is charged with the murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe.  (Rob Misleh and WIFR via Pool)

LEGAL MUSCLE: Surgeon accused of killing ex-wife and dentist husband gets first look at Ohio court with legal eagle defense

Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke

Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke. (Instagram/@moms_of_truth)

TRUTH UNLEASHED: Ruby Franke’s son breaks silence on jailed YouTube mom, reads diaries from before arrest

ON HIS OWN DOCKET: Indiana judge and wife allegedly shot by 'high ranking' gang member facing trial in victim's court

Bryan Kohberger stares toward the judge in court in Boise, Idaho, during his sentencing for the University of Idaho student murders

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

CROSSED THE LINE: Idaho murders photos put police on damage control as families fume over accidental release

