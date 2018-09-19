FOX NEWS FIRST: Questions surround Kavanaugh's accuser after investigation demands; New hope for nuke-free N. Korea

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teens has demanded a full FBI investigation before she agrees to testify before Congress

The polygraph exam taken by Kavanaugh's accuser is facing new scrutiny since she came forward

In a TV interview, Hillary Clinton says President Trump will 'wholesale fire people' and become ‘uncontrollable’ after the midterm elections

After a second day of talks with South Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to permanently dismantle the North’s main nuclear complex if the United States takes the same steps; President Trump praised North Korea’s announcement as ‘exciting’

President Trump said in an interview that exposing the alleged corruption behind the FBI's Russia collusion investigation could be the 'crowning achievement' of his presidency

FOX Business Network unveils a new primetime lineup, featuring Trish Regan and Charles Payne, that will premiere Oct. 15

THE LEAD STORY - WILL KAVANAUGH'S ACCUSER TESTIFY? - Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor claiming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago, late Tuesday demanded a "full investigation" by the FBI before she agrees to any congressional hearing or "interrogation" into her accusations ... In response, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who said Ford is still invited to speak to the committee, countered that "nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.” A federal law enforcement official told FOX News that Ford's insistence on an FBI investigation is "totally inappropriate." Republicans had invited Ford and Kavanaugh to testify next week after delaying a planned Judiciary Committee vote that had been scheduled for Thursday. Kavanaugh accepted the committee's invitation, but Ford stayed mum until Tuesday night.

LINGERING QUESTIONS ABOUT CHRISTINE FORD'S POLYGRAPH TEST: One day after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., raised concerns about the polygraph test taken by Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford, her attorney is refusing to comment on who paid for the examination or provide additional details on how it was conducted ... Experts contacted by FOX News confirmed that while polygraph examinations can be useful, they are ultimately fallible tools that "can be beaten." Without mentioning any particular instances, one former senior FBI agent said it could be beaten by sociopaths, psychopaths and committed liars lacking a "conscience." Ford provided the Washington Post the results of a polygraph examination conducted by a former FBI agent in August, which reportedly showed that she had been truthful in her allegations. According to the Post, Ford took the polygraph on the advice of her attorney, Debra Katz.

PROMISING STEP TOWARDS DENUCLEARIZATION IN NORTH KOREA: President Trump on Wednesday said it was “very exciting” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to permanently dismantle his main nuclear complex and other key installments in his country … Kim made the announcement during a meeting with South Korean President moon Jae-in in Pyongyang. Moon said North Korea will dismantle its main nuclear complex if the United States takes corresponding measures. The summit was an effort to preserve nuclear diplomacy with Washington, which has expressed its desire for more substantial disarmament moves from the North. “Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts,” Trump tweeted late Tuesday evening. “In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing.” Trump also said the remains of American war heroes will continue to be returned to the U.S., before ending his tweet by calling the news “very exciting!”

HILLARY CLINTON'S CRYSTAL BALL: Hillary Clinton on Tuesday predicted that President Trump will "wholesale fire people" following November's midterm elections ... "After this election, this president is going to wholesale fire people," Clinton said during an interview on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show." Predicting that Trump will "be even more uncontrollable and unaccountable" following the results, Clinton argued that the president will fire people who he believes are "undermining him" and "questioning him." In the wide-ranging interview, Clinton also discussed the recent controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

TRUMP: RUSSIA PROBE 'BEYOND A WITCH HUNT': President Trump told the Hill on Tuesday that he'd ordered the declassification of a number of key documents connected with the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian collusion with members of his campaign team to show that the probe was "corrupt" and a "hoax" -- and that exposing it could go down as a highlight of his presidency ... "What we’ve done is a great service to the country, really," Trump said during an Oval Office interview. "In its own way, this might be the most important thing because this was corrupt."

Trump spoke to the Hill a day after he ordered three sets of documents declassified, including a secret surveillance application for former campaign adviser Carter Page. In the interview, Trump accused the FBI of using Page as "a foil in order to surveil a candidate for the presidency of the United States. "It's a hoax," Trump said, "beyond a witch hunt."

Gregg Jarrett: If Rod Rosenstein defies Trump's order to declassify documents, he should be fired

Declassification of Russia probe docs underway after Trump order; congressional sources fear 'red tape' delay

FBN'S NEW PRIMETIME LINEUP REVEALED: FOX Business Network will debut a new primetime lineup Oct. 15 ... FBN’s Trish Regan will move to the 8 p.m. ET timeslot as the host of a new program, “Trish Regan Primetime,” the network announced Tuesday. Charles Payne’s program, “Making Money,” will move from 6 p.m. ET and replace Regan’s current program, “The Intelligence Report,” in the 2 p.m. ET timeslot.

Here’s the new FBN lineup (all times are Eastern):

2 p.m.: “Making Money with Charles Payne”

3 p.m.: “Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman”

4 p.m.: “After the Bell with Melissa Francis and Connell McShane”

5 p.m.: “Bulls & Bears with David Asman”

6 p.m.: “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald”

7 p.m.: “Lou Dobbs Tonight”

8 p.m.: “Trish Regan Primetime”

9 p.m.: “Kennedy Live”

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

THE WHITE HOUSE BELIEVES IN KAVANAUGH: "We stand with Brett Kavanaugh. ... He is someone [who is] beloved ... the Democrats, from day one, have made it very clear that they are not going to support Judge Kavanaugh." – Mercedes Schlapp, White House director of strategic communications, on "America's Newsroom," showing support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the face of sexual assault allegations. WATCH

THE KAVANAUGH-FORD CONTROVERSY: WHAT FOX NEWS HOSTS ARE SAYING

Tucker Carlson: The Kavanaugh vs. Ford debate is really about abortion.

Sean Hannity: Dems reject 'presumption of innocence' for political gain.

Laura Ingraham: I've known Kavanaugh for 25 years -- If this can happen to him, I tremble for our country.

TRENDING

Charles Krauthammer’s final book, finished by his son, Daniel, is due in December.

'Sesame Street' confirms Bert and Ernie's sexual orientation after former writer's comments.

What are 'lawn mower parents'?

PHOTOS: Soap legend Susan Lucci stuns in swimsuit pics.

THE SWAMP

Trump will survey Florence damage during North Carolina visit Wednesday.

Obama Foundation deal with Chicago calls for $10 fee on 99-year lease: reports.

Pentagon's new cyber strategy lists Russia, China as biggest threats.

ACROSS THE NATION

What happened to $400G in GoFundMe cash? That will be made 'crystal clear,' New Jersey man says.

NFL Hall of Famers demand NFL health insurance, salaries.

Professor slammed after refusing to write letter of recommendation for student applying to study in Israel.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Stock futures point higher as tariffs seen less damaging.

Tesla chief Elon Musk's comments spur criminal investigation: Report.

Bayer's Monsanto asks U.S. court to toss $289M Roundup verdict.

McDonald's workers strike over sexual harassment policies.

This startup is charging people $7,000 to freeze their stem cells.

Kennedy: Why young people are swayed by socialism.

Social Security checks could rise by most since 2012.

The world’s 'ultra-wealthy' live in these countries.

FOX NEWS OPINION

John Stossel: The hard truth about 'price gouging' and disasters.

Antigone Davis: Suicide deeply affected my life and I didn't know how to help.

Jason Chaffetz: The Deep State is real and far worse than you can imagine.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Surgeon seen on Bravo reality show, girlfriend allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted women.

Sally Field reveals she 'didn't speak' to Burt Reynolds 'for the last 30 years of his life.'

Reese Witherspoon's life mirrors her 2002 film 'Sweet Home Alabama.'

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Texas grandma shoots, kills massive gator linked to missing miniature horse.

Giant 'contracting' creature spotted on beach stuns family.

South Carolina churches to offer gluten-free Communion bread.

#OnThisDay

2008: Baseball's new instant replay system produces its first reversal when the Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Pena has a two-run double changed to a three-run homer during the fourth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

1986: Federal health officials announce that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.

1970: The "Mary Tyler Moore" show debuts on CBS.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.