FOX NEWS FIRST: Dems accused of trying to 'steal' election Florida; Tucker speaks out on Antifa targeting his home

Developing now, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican seeking a U.S. Senate seat, filed lawsuits against the state’s top election officials late Thursday, accusing Democrats of trying to 'steal' Tuesday’s election. Three major races in the Sunshine State appear headed for recounts

No clear motive emerged Thursday after a Marine Corps veteran opened fire in a Southern California bar, killing 12 people late Wednesday

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker faces calls from more than a dozen state attorneys general that he recuse himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation

President Trump on Friday is expected to formally announce that migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally will not be able to claim asylum under a new rule

FOX News host Tucker Carlson vowed that he would not be silenced and thanked supporters after Antifa members targeted his home Wednesday

THE LEAD STORY - CHAOS IN FLORIDA - Accusing Democrats of conducting a coordinated effort to "steal" elections in a campaign of possibly "rampant fraud," Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rick Scott filed explosive lawsuits late Thursday against the top election officials in two heavily Democratic counties, as they continue to report new votes and three major races in the state appear headed for recounts ... In their lawsuit against Broward County, Scott and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) allege that officials there are hiding critical information about the number of votes cast and counted. And in a parallel suit against Palm Beach County, Scott and the NRSC charge that the election supervisor there illegally used her own judgment to determine voter intent when reviewing damaged absentee ballots, while refusing to allow witnesses to monitor the process.

Scott is running against longtime incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. "Late Tuesday night, our win was projected to be around 57,000 votes," Scott told reporters. "By Wednesday morning that lead dropped to 38,000. By Wednesday evening, it was around 30,000. This morning, it was around 21,000. Now, it is 15,000." A mandatory recount now appears imminent not only in Scott's race, but also in the agricultural commissioner race and Florida's high-profile gubernatorial contest between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis, based on new vote totals -- even though Gillum has already conceded. Florida law requires a machine recount when candidates are within 0.50 percentage points of each other. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

SEARCH FOR ANSWERS IN CALIFORNIA BAR MASSACRE: Police in Ventura County, Calif., are looking for a motive behind a Marine veteran's shooting rampage at a crowded bar late Wednesday night that left 12 people dead ... Authorities believe Ian David Long, 28, eventually turned the gun on himself, but not before he terrorized a crowd filled with college students at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Long's body was found in an office near the entrance of the bar. Sheriff Geoff Dean, who is set to retire Friday, said Long may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was known to law enforcement officials due to several unspecified "contacts" stretching back multiple years.

Long served in the Marine Corps from August 2008 to March 2013, with a deployment in Afghanistan between November 2010 and June 2011, military records show. Dean said the last interaction between Long and authorities occurred in April, when police officers were called to Long's house after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found Long "irate and acting irrationally," leading to a crisis intervention team being summoned. The team, however, cleared Long and said they didn't think he required being taken into custody. - Reported by Katherine Lam (@bykatherinelam on Twitter) and Stephen Sorace

THE FIGHT TO 'PROTECT' THE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: Eighteen U.S. state attorneys general signed a document Thursday calling for Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, a role he assumed following his temporary appointment following the resignation of Jeff Sessions ... The document was released on Twitter by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who tweeted that Whitaker must “recuse himself immediately.” “Acting AG Whitaker’s hostility to the Special Counsel’s investigation disqualifies him from overseeing Robert Mueller,” Healey tweeted. “Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein must be allowed to protect the Special Counsel and insulate the investigation from interference by the White House. #ProtectMueller”

In addition to Healey, the document was signed by 17 other attorneys generals -- from New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, California, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island, Washington state, Virginia, New Mexico and Maryland. As part of Whitaker’s new role as the head official at the Justice Department, he will oversee the Russia probe and the agency's other federal investigations, including the New York prosecutors' look into the finances of President Trump and his former aides. Critics are alarmed because Whitaker previously argued in an op-ed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation would be overreaching if it looked into Trump's finances and that its scope needed to be limited. - Reported by Elizabeth Zwirz

Chris Christie being considered to replace Sessions, report says

Jeff Flake announces plan to vote on special counsel protection legislation

ASYLUM FIGHT BREWS: The Trump administration announced Thursday that migrants who attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally will not be eligible to claim asylum under a new rule meant to crack down on "meritless" claims ... The rule, which prevents migrants from claiming asylum if they do not do so at an official border crossing, is the latest attempt by the White House to handle a surge in migration to the U.S. from the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. President Trump is expected to formally enact the rule in a presidential proclamation Friday and will invoke the same powers he used to push through a version of the travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court, according to senior administration officials. - Reported by Samuel Chamberlain

• Feinstein urged Obama in 2014 to use 'broad power' to limit immigration

• Federal appeals court rules against Trump administration on DACA

TUCKER: I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED: FOX News host Tucker Carlson vowed he would not be "silenced" after left-wing Antifa members targeted his home, and he thanked well-wishers for their support ... On Wednesday evening, a self-described Antifa group posted videos of a mob outside the Washington, D.C., home of Carlson, chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.” Carlson was on a pre-planned vacation Thursday night when he called into his own show to discuss how Antifa members had gathered outside his home and threatened his wife and family. "What’s it like to find out that your wife is hiding in the pantry because people are threatening her? I mean, it’s upsetting,” Carlson told guest host Brian Kilmeade. “I've characterized the Antifa people and people like them as protesters, but they’re not. I mean, they weren't protesting anything. … They weren't trying to change my mind. … They were threatening my family to get me to stop talking. And obviously, I'm not going to because it's my job."

The FOX News host and best-selling-author noted that he had received support from friends and political foes alike during the aftermath of the ordeal. "For every masked lunatic in front of my house, there have been … 100 people, some of whom I don't agree with politically, calling or sending text of support and kindness," Carlson said. "It’s just a reminder of what a really nice country it is." Washington, D.C., police reportedly have launched an investigation into the anti-Carlson protests.

