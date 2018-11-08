Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Michelle Obama's new memoir takes Trump to task

Associated Press
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing first lady Michelle Obama as President Barack Obama (R) looks on as they attends Trump's inauguration ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - HT1ED1K1ABD04

Former first lady Michelle Obama blasts President Trump in her new book, recalling how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to "block it all out."

In her memoir "Becoming," set to come out Tuesday, Michelle Obama denounces the president for bragging in 2005 about sexually assaulting women, according to The Associated Press, which obtained a copy. She says his comments on the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape meant, "I can hurt you and get away with it."

She also accuses Trump of using body language to "stalk" his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, during an election debate. She says Trump followed Clinton around the stage, stood too close and tried to diminish her presence.