Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractures 3 ribs in fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday after fracturing three ribs on her left side in a fall at her office a day earlier, the court said in a news release.

Ginsburg, 85, initially went home after the accident, which occurred in her Supreme Court office. But she later reported experiencing some discomfort, and was admitted to George Washington University Hospital "for observation and treatment."

Ginsburg has survived a series of health scares. She broke two ribs in a fall in 2012, has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

The liberal justice, who studied at Harvard Law School, was nominated to the highest court in the land by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. Ginsburg was Clinton's first Supreme Court pick.

Ginsburg is the court's oldest member and there's been a great deal of speculation on when she may retire.

In the past decade, Ginsburg has transformed into something of a liberal icon, earning the nickname "The Notorious RBG" and appearing on late night television shows including the "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, where she showed off her workout routine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.