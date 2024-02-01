Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: How much did US really pay Hamas-linked UN agency?

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- US taxpayers sent billions to UNRWA, the UN agency whose employees were allegedly involved in Hamas attack

- Harvard professor tasked with combating antisemitism skips antisemitism panel

- Professor reveals story of her late husband, a Holocaust survivor, amid today's rising antisemitism

TOP STORY: Over the last 15 years, U.S. taxpayers have given an astonishing amount of money to UNRWA, a United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians that critics have long said promoted an anti-Israel agenda in the Middle East and recently came under scrutiny for its alleged ties to Hamas. A Fox News review shows just how much.

VIDEO : Harvard law student Jonathan Frieden has a sobering take after a professor who previously signed a letter accusing Israel of wanting to ethically cleanse Gaza was picked for the university's antisemitism task force. WATCH HERE.

CAMPUS CONTROVERSY: A group of faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania gathered on Monday to show their support for civilians in Gaza by staging a "die-in" where they blocked the entrance to a campus building. During the event organized by the Penn Faculty for Justice in Palestine (PFJP), participants pretended to be dead on the ground at the steps of College Hall.

HOLOCAUST HISTORY: As reports of antisemitism on American college campuses continue to swirl since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, one piano professor at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee, has been finding her own way through the issue. "So many students today do not really understand what they are seeing in the news," Catherine Godes, whose late husband was a Holocaust survivor, told Fox News Digital.

‘DEEPLY DISTURBING’: A Massachusetts man faces federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill Jewish community members and bomb synagogues. The U.S. Department of Justice said 59-year-old John Reardon faces one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten or harm a person or place with an explosive.



QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "We hoped that the lessons of the Holocaust have been learned. Yet, today we are astonished by accusations of genocide against the Jewish state while we fight for our existence," Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne.

