Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Family of Hamas' baby hostage clings to hope

- The family of the youngest hostage of Hamas clings to hope as boy marks first birthday as a captive

- The Department of Education is probing into antisemitism at University of Minnesota

- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tells WEF how Jews in America feel post Oct. 7

- ‘Stranger Things’ actor speaks out on backlash to his condemnation of Oct. 7 massacre

TOP STORY: Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage taken during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, just marked his first birthday in captivity. His great uncle told Fox News Thursday that he remains positive about his safe return home. "We believe they're alive. We hope in our hearts that they're alive, and we are praying," Mauricio Schnaider told "America's Newsroom, "We know nothing. So we are really not giving up, that they are alive, and we want them back… we are going to pray till the last… day that we have them in our hands one way or another."

'ALONE AND HATED': Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum, said he and other American Jews have been shocked by the outpouring of hate that followed the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. "We kind of saw who our friends were and who our friends weren't, and there were too many in the weren’t category – some who we thought were friends and [it was] just shocking." Emhoff said many Jews he has spoken to since the attack say they feel "alone and hated."

HATE ON THE QUAD: The federal Department of Education is looking into complaints of antisemitism at the University of Minnesota. The investigation, which follows similar ones at schools including Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia, and Brown universities, comes after a former regent and law professor Richard Painter filed a complaint with the DOE's Office of Civil Rights alleging school administrators failed to adequately condemn antisemitism following the October 7 terrorist attacks.

ACTOR'S MESSAGE OF PEACE: In TikTok video, "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp addressed the online backlash to his stance on the Israel-Hamas War and claimed his beliefs about the conflict have been "misconstrued." Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix television series, said he has many Palestinian friends, and that he only wants "peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Any government worker who walks off the job to protest U.S. support for our ally Israel is ignoring their responsibility and abusing the trust of taxpayers. They deserve to be fired." - U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

