Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Does 'AI' stand for ‘anti-Israel'?

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- ADL issues 'urgent call' alleging anti-Israel bias in 4 AI large language models

- Georgetown grad student accused of spreading Hamas propaganda

- Israeli hostages' families sue Mahmoud Khalil, Columbia organizers as alleged 'Hamas' propaganda arm'

TOP STORY: A new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows anti-Jewish and anti-Israel biases among AI large language models . The organization used thousands of AI queries to find "a concerning inability to accurately reject antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories." Additionally, every LLM except GPT showed bias regarding Jewish conspiracy theories and even more bias against Israel than Jews, the ADL said.

VIDEO: Anti-Israel protesters interrupted President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, as he made his opening remarks to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a hearing on Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2025. WATCH HERE:

MENACE ONLINE: A foreign exchange student studying at Georgetown University was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday over allegations that he spread Hamas propaganda online. Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and grad student in the U.S. on a student visa, "has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement

SUING OVER HATE: The families of Israeli hostages are suing Mahmoud Khalil and other Columbia University protest organizers for allegedly running Hamas' "propaganda arm" on campus. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, names Khalil, a former grad student who led Columbia University Apartheid Divest and three other pro-Hamas campus leaders.

FACULTY WHACKOS: Columbia University professors held what they called an "emergency vigil" this week in response to the college's agreement to implement a host of policy changes, including overhauling its rules for protests and conducting an immediate review of its Middle Eastern studies department following demands from the Trump administration.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anne Bayefsky, president of Human Rights Voices, warns that the United Nations "Human Rights" Council is attempting an end-run around the Trump administration’s well-founded criticism, floating a draft resolution that would criminalize Israeli and American military actions and their commanders in chief. If adopted, the Council plans to launch prosecutions targeting Israelis and Americans in national and international courts, she writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This case will finally hold these admitted terrorists accountable for their actions. It is time for American campuses to return to being centers for learning and to be saved from relentless occupation by Hamas' tragically misguided cohorts." Lawsuit filed by Hamas hostages' families against Columbia protest leaders.

