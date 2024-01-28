Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

Four people killed in Los Angeles murder-suicide shooting: Police

A man in his late 80s was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were killed in Los Angeles Saturday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to police.

Los Angeles Police officers responded to the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

Officers located four people who were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the shooting was a murder-suicide, Los Angeles Police said.

ACLU ATTORNEY AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE ADVOCATE CAUGHT IN GUN CROSSFIRE IN OAKLAND

Los Angeles police

Four people were killed in Los Angeles Saturday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide. (Los Angeles Police Department)

There was no answer when the officers arrived at the scene and knocked at the door, according to police.

Police forced their way into the home and a survivor of the shooting pointed them toward three victims who died from gunshot wounds: a man in his late 40s and two women — one in her late 40s and another who was about 80-years-old.

Officers also found a man in his late 80s in a different area of the home who was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe this man shot the three others.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD ON LOS ANGELES-AREA BEACH AFTER BEING REPORTED MISSING BY HER BOYFRIEND: POLICE

LAPD headquarters sign

Officers located four people who were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the shooting was a murder-suicide. (iStock)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The witness was inside and fortunately was not harmed during the incident and was able to barricade themselves and call the police," Los Angeles Police Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a press briefing.

The identities of the deceased and the gunman's possible motive were not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.