Four Corners Property: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Mill Valley, California, said it had funds from operations of $22 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $27.4 million, or 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period.

The company's shares have decreased almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.74, a decline of 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCPT