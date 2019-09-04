Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband arrested for second time in connection to wife's disappearance

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut mother who vanished more than three months ago, was arrested for a second time on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that Dulos was arrested at his home and added that details on the charges would be released later Wednesday. Fox61 and other outlets reported that Dulos would face an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, confirmed to Fox News that his client was in custody and being held at the state barracks in Bridgeport. Pattis said he was unsure whether Dulos was being charged with witness tampering or evidence tampering but expected to know more after visiting the suspect.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50, has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school on the morning of May 24. Her 2017 black Chevy Suburban was found near Waveny Park in New Canaan shortly after she was reported missing, with no sign of her.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested in early June and pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. They had been released on $500,000 bail and both have denied any involvement in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

Dulos' defense team had received dozens of CDs from prosecutors in late July that allegedly contained footage of a man resembling Dulos dumping bags of trash "which appeared to be stained with a substance consistent with the appearance of blood," along Albany Avenue in Hartford beginning on the day his estranged wife disappeared, according to court documents.

Investigators spent weeks sifting through garbage and trash and reportedly uncovered bloody items of clothing, including a T-shirt and bra that Jennifer Dulos was wearing on the day she disappeared, as well as bloodied cleaning supplies such as sponges, according to The Hartford Courant.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle over their children -- three boys and two girls ranging in ages from 8 to 13.

In the wake of her disappearance, a judge granted Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, custody of the couple's children. Fotis Dulos, who was under GPS monitoring, was prohibited from having contact with the kids.

Fox News' Laura Ingle contributed to this report.