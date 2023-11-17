Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Fort Stewart military family found dead in Georgia home, Army says

A GA Army spokesperson said the individuals associated with the incident have been identified

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four family members were found dead inside a home at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Military police discovered the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children Wednesday afternoon after members of the soldier’s unit requested a welfare check, according to the statement from Fort Stewart officials.

The statement did not say whether investigators were seeking suspects. But it called the deaths an "isolated incident" and said there is no threat to the broader community.

FORT STEWART VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN FATAL SHOOTING AT GEORGIA ARMY POST

Fort Stewart troops quarters

Modular barracks units used by the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division are shown during a tour on May 1, 2008, in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Military police discovered the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children at the Army post. (Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

FORMER ARMY SOLDIER CHARGED WITH STEALING MILITARY HUMVEE, CRASHING INTO FORT STEWART BUILDING

Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson declined to comment further, citing the active investigation.

Thomas Hamilton, a spokesperson for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said that "the individuals associated with this incident have been identified." But he declined to say whether any suspects had been apprehended or were being sought.

The Army did not immediately release the names of those found dead.

Fort Stewart is the biggest Army post east of the Mississippi River. Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, it is home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division.