Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Army
Published

Fort Hood soldier's death marks 28th at Texas base this year

Family was with Pvt. Corlton Chee when he died

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 25-year-old soldier who collapsed during physical training two days ago at Fort Hood Army base in Texas has died.

Officials announced Friday that Pvt. Corlton Chee was taken to the hospital and died with his family at his bedside.

“Every loss affects every single person in this battalion because we are a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking,” the battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, said.

Chee joined the Army in February and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

FORT HOOD SOLDIER'S BODY RETURNS TO MASSACHUSETTS AS TEXAS BASE COMMANDER LOSES POST

KWTX-TV reported that more than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers have died this year with deaths attributed to accidents, homicide, illness and suicide. The station tallied 26 Fort Hood deaths in 2020, as of Aug. 13.

U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, fire a 120 mm smoothbore tank gun from an M1A1 Abrams tank during exercise Comanche Run at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2019.

U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, fire a 120 mm smoothbore tank gun from an M1A1 Abrams tank during exercise Comanche Run at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Sahara Zepeda/1st Marine Division)

The 27th death was reported last week. Sgt. Elder Fernandes hung himself after accusing a superior of inappropriate sexual contact. His body was found Aug. 25.

Chee is the 28th Fort Hood soldier to die in 2020.

ARMY ANNOUNCES NEW FORT HOOD INVESTIGATION AMID LEADERSHIP CHANGE 

Fort Hood has a population of about 25,000, according to Task & Purpose. Two bases with similar populations -- Fort Stewart, Ga., and Fort Campbell, Ky. -- have had 13 and 15 deaths, respectively.

Two days ago the Army announced a shake-up at Fort Hood, replacing the top commander.

At the same time, the Army said it would conduct a chain-of-command investigation into the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guillen’s body was found in July bludgeoned and dismembered. She had been reported missing weeks earlier.

Trending in US