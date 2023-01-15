Former Texas state trooper found guilty of sexually assaulting two women

A former Texas State Trooper was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women while on duty, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said this week.

After a four-day trial and three hours of deliberation, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Lee Ray Boykin Jr.

In the verdict, the jury found Boykin used his authority as a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety to sexually abuse one victim and kidnap another.

The jury also found Boykin guilty of two counts of destroying, altering or falsifying records in a federal investigation.

"My office is firmly committed to ensuring the civil rights of every person in the Southern District of Texas," Hamdani said. "We rely on our police officers and federal agents every day to serve and protect. This lone officer, however, used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification. We are pleased the jury agreed that such conduct will not be tolerated in our community."

One victim testified during the trial and explained how Boykin told her to get out of a friend’s car during a traffic stop before he took her to a secluded parking lot. While there, she testified, Boykin called her a prostitute and ordered her to perform oral sex on him or go to jail. After everything, she said, Boykin put his hand on his gun and told her to run.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing Boykin’s DNA was found at the parking lot and the victim’s DNA was found on Boykin’s underwear.

The second victim also testified during the trial and said Boykin also ordered her out of her friend’s car and apprehended her into his car.

During the apprehension, Boykin told the victim she had outstanding traffic warrant, although she did not.

Boykin then took the victim to the same secluded parking lot as the first victim, and she performed oral sex on him. Boykin tried to get her into his squad car three days later, but she escaped, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Statements made by Boykins regarding the sexual assault were presented in court. In one statement, Boykin said he thought he got away with it, adding he knew he should not have done it. In another statement, Boykin said he "just wanted to try."

Ultimately, the jury did not buy into Boykin’s defense claims and found him guilty of the crimes.

Boykins’ sentencing is scheduled for April 4, and he faces up to life in federal prison. Until then, he will remain in custody, as he has been up to this point.