Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Terrorism

Former Taliban commander pleads guilty to kidnapping of journalist, killings of US soldiers

Haji Najibullah, 49, had his terrorist fighters conduct attacks on American and NATO troops outside of Kabul, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Admiral William McRaven (Ret): If Iran gets a nuclear bomb, it dramatically changes the Middle East Video

Admiral William McRaven (Ret): If Iran gets a nuclear bomb, it dramatically changes the Middle East

Admiral William McRaven (Ret) joined Brian Kilmeade to explain the ramifications in the Middle East if Iran gets a nuclear weapon. Plus, McRaven on his new book 'Conquering Crisis: Ten Lessons to Learn Before You Need Them.'

A former Taliban commander has pleaded guilty to taking hostages, including an American journalist, and the deaths of U.S. soldiers, the Justice Department said Friday. 

Haji Najibullah, 49, pleaded guilty to hostage taking and providing material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death in connection with his role in the hostage taking of an American journalist and two Afghan citizens in Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2008 and 2009, as well as his leadership of Taliban fighters who carried out attacks on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, between 2007 and 2009, resulting in the deaths of American soldiers. 

TALIBAN FREES AMERICAN HOSTAGE GEORGE GLEZMANN FOLLOWING NEGOTIATIONS WITH US, QATAR

artist rendering of Haji Najibullah, in court

In this courtroom sketch, former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah, previously accused of kidnapping an American journalist, appears on charges related to murdering three U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2008 during a court hearing in New York. (Reuters)

"Najibullah committed his crimes in Afghanistan over 15 years ago, and now faces justice in an American courtroom," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement. "Today’s guilty plea serves as an emphatic reminder that this Office, and our law enforcement partners, will aggressively pursue those who harm Americans through acts of terror, no matter where in the world they may be, and no matter how long it may take to achieve justice for their victims."

The charges against Najibullah stem from the kidnapping of the journalist and attacks on a U.S. military convoy that resulted in the deaths of three Army soldiers — Sgts. 1st Class Matthew L. Hilton and Joseph A. McKay, and Sgt. Mark Palmateer — and their Afghan interpreter in June 2008.

Several other soldiers were injured in the attack. 

FAYE HALL, AMERICAN DETAINED BY TALIBAN, HAS BEEN RELEASED

Taliban parade in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol on the road during a celebration marking the second anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan, in Kandahar, south of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq)

He was also charged with an October attack that same year in which a U.S. military helicopter was shot down. In November of that year, fighters under Najibullah's command took hostage an American journalist and two Afghan nationals at gunpoint in Afghanistan. 

They were forced to hike to neighboring Pakistan, where they were forced to make videos demanding ransom payments and the release of Taliban terrorists held by the U.S. government, federal prosecutors said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Taliban commander was responsible for the Jaghato district in Afghanistan’s Wardak Province, court documents state. He had over 1,000 troops under his command, who he had conduct attacks on American and NATO troops outside of Kabul.

Najibullah was arrested and extradited from Ukraine in October 2020, and is now in federal custody in the U.S.

He faces a life sentence in prison. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.