Arizona
Published

Former Phoenix police officer sentenced in fraud case, ordered to pay $1 million in restitution

Associated Press
A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution in a fraud case.

Authorities said Toni Richardson was sentenced Monday after being arrested last year for submitting a fraudulent application to receive financial assistance from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson was indicted in December and resigned from the police force before the department could fire her.

Toni Richardson, former police officer in Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced on Sept. 19, 2022, after submitting a fraudulent application to receive PPP money.

Prosecutors said Richardson and a co-defendant filed a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan money for their business that allegedly employed 85 people and had a monthly payroll of $510,000.

Court records show the business had no employees or payroll and the defendants improperly spent the more than $1.2 million they were allocated through the government program.

Prosecutors said Richardson must serve three years of probation after completing her prison term.