Former NFL player arrested on fugitive bond violation, girlfriend missing since April

A former NFL player whose girlfriend went missing weeks ago was arrested while on the run Friday in a Houston suburb for a bond violation, authorities told Fox News.

Kevin Ware Jr. was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at a strip mall in Spring around 1:30 p.m., Dep. Marshal Alfredo Perez said.

"Apparently a lot of people were very scared of this guy," Perez said. "I don't know if they were scared of him because they heard the girlfriend was missing."

Ware, a Spring resident who played for the Washington Football Team in 2003 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2004, was arrested in April and May on drug charges. He failed to appear for supervision in either month, the Houston Chronicle reported.

His girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, 29, was reported missing by family members in May, weeks after she was seen at her own April 25 house party in Spring. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has said she went missing "under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play."

In May, the case was turned over to homicide detectives, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pomanski is 5'2" with blonde hair, an "Infinity Serenity" tattoo on the front of her hip, and a mole above her left eyebrow.