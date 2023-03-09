Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Former Louisiana lawmaker dies of surgery complications

Dan Richey began political career as conservative Democrat, switched to GOP in 1990s

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dan Richey, an ultra-conservative Louisiana politician in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 74.

The Advocate reported that Richey died Sunday of complications from surgery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge confirmed it was handling arrangements, which are pending.

Richey earned a reputation as a frequent critic of then-Democratic Gov. Edwin Edwards after his election to the state House in 1975 from Concordia and Catahoula parishes. He was elected to the state Senate four years later.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES AGAINST CALIFORNIA'S ALLIGATOR PRODUCT BAN

A former Louisiana lawmaker died of surgery complications on Sunday at 74 years old. 

A former Louisiana lawmaker died of surgery complications on Sunday at 74 years old. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After his 1983 legislative defeat, Richey practiced law, served as news director for a TV station in Baton Rouge and went on to work for then-Gov. Mike Foster, a Republican, as the abstinence director to discourage teen pregnancy.

Richey began his political career as a conservative Democrat. He became a Republican in the 1990s.

Richey had four children — William, Aida, Joseph and John. His wife, Jessie, predeceased him.