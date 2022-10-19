Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary charged with first-degree rape

John Tilley of KY allegedly had sex with a woman who could not consent

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.

Former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless, according to the Fayette County indictment returned last week.

The indictment alleges the incident happened around April 15. Tilley was arrested on the same charge in August and posted bond.

KENTUCKY TEST SCORES DOWN DUE TO PANDEMIC

Tilley’s attorney, Steve Schroering, told news outlets when Tilley was arrested that his client is innocent and turned himself in.

"John Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation," Schroering said. "He respects the judicial process and has no further comment at this time."

KENTUCKY COUNTY COURT TO RESUME OPERATIONS FOLLOWING SUMMER FLOODING

Arraignment is set for Oct. 28.

A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary John Tilley has been indicted on a first-degree rape charge.

A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary John Tilley has been indicted on a first-degree rape charge.

Tilley served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019 under Gov. Matt Bevin, overseeing Kentucky State Police, the Department of Corrections and other agencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before that, Tilley served five terms as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville.