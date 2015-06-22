Former Gulfstream executive gets 11 years in prison for embezzling $10 million from company

A former Gulfstream Aerospace executive has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after he acknowledged embezzling more than $10 million from the company to fund a lavish lifestyle that prosecutors say included escorts and two homes.

Marvin Jay Caukin was sentenced Monday in federal court in Los Angeles after he apologized and pleaded for mercy.

Defense attorney Mark Werksman says the 66-year-old Caukin is devastated by the sentence.

Werksman had argued that a lengthy prison term at Caukin's age amounts to a death sentence and would be insulting to the victims of violent crimes.

Prosecutors asked that Caukin get 12 years, saying he has already been convicted of embezzling from another company, stole from Gulfstream for more than a decade and hasn't returned any of the money.