Former Gavin Newsom chief of staff charged in $225K fraud and corruption scheme, DOJ says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff was arrested Wednesday and charged with a number of fraud crimes for allegedly plotting to steal $225,000 and give it to a friend, the Justice Department said.

Dana Williamson, 53, was charged in a 23-count federal indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, defrauding the United States, obstructing justice, filing false tax returns, and lying to authorities.

Williams allegedly participated in a scheme to funnel the money from a dormant political campaign to another person's account for their personal use.

"This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago," US Attorney Eric Grant said in a statement. "As it always has, the US Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption."

Court documents named Sean McCluskie as the co-conspirator who received those funds. At the time, he was chief of staff for someone listed as "Public Official 1." McCluskie was the former chief of staff for the former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Becerra previously served as California attorney general before he was appointed to the health secretary position by former President Joe Biden.

Beginning in April 2022, Williamson began helping McCluskie by using her political consulting company to bill Becerra's campaign for services. The funds were sent to McCluskie’s wife for work done for Williamson, which was never performed as part of a "no-show job," federal prosecutors said.

Williamson prepared to join Newsom’s office in late 2022. As a result, she arranged for an unnamed former public official to take over her role in the scheme, authorities said.

Williamson was Newsom’s chief of staff until late 2024.

"Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration," a Newsom spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While we are still learning details of the allegations, the Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity."

"At a time when the President is openly calling for his Attorney General to investigate his political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of one’s peers," the spokesperson added.

The investigation into the matter began during the Biden administration. The indictment doesn't mention Newsom.

The indictment also alleges that Williamson conspired with a business associate to create false, backdated contracts after receiving a civil subpoena in January 2024 from the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans made to Williamson’s business.

"Disguising personal luxuries as business expenses—especially to claim improper tax deductions or to willfully file fraudulent tax returns is a serious criminal offense with severe consequences," said IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Oakland Field Office Special Agent in Charge Linda Nguyen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.