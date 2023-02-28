Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Former dean at Oregon State University who sued school for whistleblower retaliation wins lawsuit

The OR dean reported that the school mishandled student complaints over discrimination, harassment

Associated Press
A jury has awarded over $600,000 to a former Oregon State University dean who sued the school for whistleblower retaliation.

University officials disagree with the verdict issued earlier this month and plan to appeal, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Grace Kuo, former dean of OSU’s College of Pharmacy, said in her lawsuit that the university aided and abetted in retaliation against her when she reported student concerns of discrimination and harassment.

Grace Kuo, former dean of the College of Pharmacy at the Oregon State University, has won a whistleblower lawsuit. She will be awarded $600,000.

She also reported the College of Pharmacy’s executive associate dean for allegedly mishandling the student complaints, according to the lawsuit. Kuo said administrators advised her to ask the executive associate dean to step down. Kuo said university leadership later turned on her, removing her as a dean and demoted.

Kuo is now the dean of Texas Tech University’s pharmacy school.

OSU’s vice president of university relations and marketing, Steve Clark, said in a statement that the university was disappointed.

"Oregon State University and its leadership unequivocally and fully dispute Dr. Kuo’s claim that she was dismissed from her Dean position for being a whistle-blower," Clark said. "Dr. Kuo’s dismissal as dean was solely about leadership."

Clark said the university supports and encourages university community members to report misconduct.