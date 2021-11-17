Former California teacher, author of children's books arrested for past sexual abuse of a child: police

A former Riverside, California, teacher has been arrested and charged with 14 counts of sexual assault against a child, according to police.

The Riverside Police Department's Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit (SACA) began an investigation into Paul Edward Lowe, 61, of Corona in September after a 32-year-old man reported he had been sexually abused by his 4th grade teacher over 20 years ago while attending a local school in Riverside. Most of the sexual assaults occurred away from school, but there were some occasions when the abuse took place on campus.

Lowe taught at Taft Elementary School in Riverside for about five years between the 1997 and 2002 school years until he suddenly resigned. His resignation stemmed from an arrest and conviction for sexual assault of a minor that occurred in Los Angeles County. Lowe had been required to register as a sex offender because of that prior conviction.

In addition to being a teacher in Riverside, Lowe also worked for the YMCA and as an AYSO youth soccer coach in Los Angeles County, a youth soccer coach in Big Bear and two years as a private school teacher in Hacienda Heights in the early 1990s. Lowe also worked with a youth camp and wrote children's books under the name of "Edric Phoenix."



On Nov. 9, SACA Detectives arrested and booked Lowe into the Robert Presley Detention Center for the recent allegations, and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has since charged him with 14 counts of sexual assault against a child. He is currently being held in custody on $5 million bail.

SACA Detectives believe there may be others who were victimized by Lowe and have not yet come forward. If anyone has additional information about this ongoing investigation and arrest of Paul Edward Lowe, please contact Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.