Footprints in snow lead Minnesota authorities to burglary suspect: report

45-year-old man in Minnesota arrested for probable cause second-degree burglary

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a burglary suspect after following his fresh footprints in the snow. 

Deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in camouflage walking around a building shortly after 10 a.m., according to a news release obtained by FOX 9 Minneapolis. Deputies saw "fresh footprints in the snow," which helped them determine someone recently went around the buildings.

The footprints went into a wooded swamp area. Near the swamp line, deputies reportedly saw a man who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.  

Authorities said they found evidence that indicated the man went into buildings on the property. The 45-year-old man from Wyoming, Minnesota was arrested for probable cause second-degree burglary, FOX 9 reported.

MN IRON ORE MINE WILL CLOSE WITHOUT MINERAL RIGHTS, CEO SAYS

File photo of footprints seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. 

File photo of footprints seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9.  (Reuters)

The suspect made "spontaneous statements admitting to the crime," according to the sheriff's office that connected him to a vehicle that was found in a ditch hours earlier. 

MINNESOTA NURSES ANNOUNCE UPCOMING STRIKE VOTE: ‘OUR HOSPITAL LEADERSHIP HAS FAILED US’

Police in Minnesota say some fresh footprints in the snow helped them find a suspect.

Police in Minnesota say some fresh footprints in the snow helped them find a suspect. (Fox News)

The sheriff's office said this case is an example why people should report suspicious activity to authorities.