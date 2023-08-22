Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

Food truck fire in Wisconsin leaves 3 burn victims needing life support

The Vollrath Park, WI, fire may have been caused by a gas explosion

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fire following a possible gas explosion in a food truck Monday left three people with severe burns and needing life support, authorities said.

When fire crews arrived the fire already had been extinguished but three people needed life support at the scene before being transported to a hospital, the Sheboygan Fire Department said.

DOZENS INJURED IN NYC AFTER DOUBLE-DECKER TOUR BUS COLLIDES WITH MTA BUS

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

Three burn victims were left needing life support after a fire broke out at a food truck in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at Vollrath Park, which hosts food trucks on Mondays, news outlets reported.

Sheboygan sits along Lake Michigan about 60 miles north of Milwaukee.