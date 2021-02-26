Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Air Force
Published

Florida's MacDill Air Force Base makes dream come true for girl, 5, amid cancer battle

'Team MacDill say hello to Honorary Capt. Ever Young!' the base wrote

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 5-year-old girl battling cancer achieved her dream of becoming a U.S. Air Force honorary pilot this week thanks to Florida's MacDill Air Force Base and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Honorary Capt. Ever Young was given her orders to be a pilot-for-the-day from Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th ARW commander, according to a Facebook post by the base on Tuesday. 

"Ever was able to make her dream of becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot come true," the base wrote.

FLORIDA'S TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE SEES JET CRASH LAND: PILOTS HOSPITALIZED

Ever Young is seen living out her dream as an Air Force pilot. (MacDill Air Force Base)

Ever Young is seen living out her dream as an Air Force pilot. (MacDill Air Force Base)

During her visit to MacDill on Tuesday, Young flew and landed a flight simulator. She also toured a KC-135 Stratotanker and the Air Traffic Control Tower.

Photos of her visit were posted by MacDill on its Facebook page. 

"What an amazing story! Congratulations to everyone who went above and beyond to give a little girl some joy during a difficult time in her life," one user wrote.

PILOTS IN ALABAMA DEADLY MILITARY PLANE CRASH IDENTIFIED

"These kinds of stories is what our military is all about. Congratulations to all the [sic] men and [sic] women of the 6th AWC MacDill, AFB," another wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MacDill Air Force Base is located in Tampa, Fla.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money