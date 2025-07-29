Florida woman charged with child neglect after leaving 2 children in sweltering vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother in Florida was arrested after she allegedly left her two children inside a hot car while she went shopping on one of the hottest days so far in 2025, according to officials.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Marianne Isnar allegedly left her two children unattended while she shopped at a Dollar Tree in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Sunday.

According to deputies, the car, which wasn't running while Isnar's two kids were in the car, reached an internal temperature of 100 degrees. The outdoor heat, which was 98 degrees, allowed the car to reach 100 degrees within 10 minutes since every window was rolled up, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found two juveniles inside the car with their seatbelts on. The mother claimed she was only in the store for five minutes when asked by a deputy, but according to officials, she was in the store for 25 minutes.

Isnar was charged with child neglect - unattended child in a motor vehicle. She was released from jail Monday on a $1,500 bond. Her next court appearance is on Aug. 11.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said this case sends a clear message to parents.

"This woman chose to leave her children in a car during one of the hottest days we have had in Southwest Florida this year," Marceno said. "Let this serve as a clear message, we will not hesitate to hold people accountable for putting a child’s life at risk. We are grateful these children are okay."