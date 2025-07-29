Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US

Florida woman charged with child neglect after leaving 2 children in sweltering vehicle

Local deputies said that children were found in 100-degree car with windows rolled up as temperatures skyrocketed outside

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Florida mother leaves 2 kids inside hot car while shopping: Sheriff Video

Florida mother leaves 2 kids inside hot car while shopping: Sheriff

A mother in Florida left her two kids inside a hot car while she went shopping at a Dollar Tree, deputies said.

A mother in Florida was arrested after she allegedly left her two children inside a hot car while she went shopping on one of the hottest days so far in 2025, according to officials.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Marianne Isnar allegedly left her two children unattended while she shopped at a Dollar Tree in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Sunday.

According to deputies, the car, which wasn't running while Isnar's two kids were in the car, reached an internal temperature of 100 degrees. The outdoor heat, which was 98 degrees, allowed the car to reach 100 degrees within 10 minutes since every window was rolled up, officials said.

Marianne Isnar talks to a police officer.

Deputies in Florida said Marianne Isnar went inside a Dollar Tree while leaving her kids inside the car. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found two juveniles inside the car with their seatbelts on. The mother claimed she was only in the store for five minutes when asked by a deputy, but according to officials, she was in the store for 25 minutes.

Isnar was charged with child neglect - unattended child in a motor vehicle. She was released from jail Monday on a $1,500 bond. Her next court appearance is on Aug. 11.

Marianne Isnar's kids talking to police

Florida deputies said Marianne Isnar was inside the Dollar Tree for 25 minutes. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said this case sends a clear message to parents.

Marianne Isnar booking picture

Marianne Isnar was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leaving her two kids inside a hot car. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

"This woman chose to leave her children in a car during one of the hottest days we have had in Southwest Florida this year," Marceno said. "Let this serve as a clear message, we will not hesitate to hold people accountable for putting a child’s life at risk. We are grateful these children are okay."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.