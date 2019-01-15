Florida woman allegedly killed by son-in-law who ‘blamed’ her for marriage problems: authorities

A Florida woman who was fatally shot on Monday was “blamed” by her son-in-law for problems in his marriage, according to authorities.

Shortly before 5 p.m., authorities responded to a home where they found a deceased woman, Linda Marx, 70, “inside of a car with gunshot wounds to the head,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

THREE CHILDREN IN FLORIDA DIE AFTER LOCKING THEMSELVES INSIDE FREEZER: POLICE

The subject in the fatal encounter was identified as her son-in-law Steven Kasimow, 52, who was later also determined to be deceased, police said. He and his vehicle were located in Hollywood, following which police officers from the city discovered “that he sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Authorities characterized the investigation as “a domestic-related murder/suicide.” The pair was in the midst of handling family problems which resulted in Kasimow allegedly “producing a firearm and firing the fatal shots,” police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man’s wife “had asked for a divorce,” a police source with knowledge of the shootings told the Miami Herald. “The subject blamed the victim for their issues.”

Miami-Dade police confirmed the information to Fox News.

Both Kasimow and Marx were employed as real estate agents, the outlet reported, citing state records.