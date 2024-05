Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Newly released dash camera footage captured an intense high-speed police chase in Miami-Dade, Florida, that ended up with the driver jumping off a concrete ramp into a body of water below.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 27-year-old Melina Logan went to a Honda dealership in South Miami on May 9 to test drive a 2024 Honda Civic.

After the test drive with a car dealership employee, authorities allege Logan waited until the salesperson exited the vehicle and sped away with the car.

The dealership immediately alerted local police along with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY 78-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF FATALLY STRIKING TEEN WITH BOAT

A FHP officer eventually spotted Logan on the interstate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the affidavit said.

Police dashcam footage, obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, captured Logan driving recklessly and making aggressive lane changes.

Logan allegedly reached 90 mph as she made "aggressive lane changes between heavy traffic," according to the affidavit. She also used the paved shoulder in an attempt to bypass traffic.

The nail-biting chase came to an end after Logan hit standstill traffic and crashed into several vehicles before hitting a concrete ramp.

In the footage, Logan is seen emerging from the battered Civic and stepping on top of the concrete ramp before jumping into a local canal.

US COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR MISSING FLORIDA DIVER: 'DEEPLY SADDENED'

Other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and threw safety ropes at Logan to help her to land, but officers said she refused to grab the ropes.

Police officers ultimately jumped into the water and, after a "brief struggle," Logan was taken into custody. She was taken to a local medical center and cleared for booking at the Miami-Dade jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Logan faces several charges including grand theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury, according to an affidavit.