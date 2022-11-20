Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida teens arrested in connection with recent shootings, one involving toddler

'There's the old gun right there,' a deputy was heard saying in body cam video

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two 18-year-olds suspected in several recent shootings in Florida are behind bars. 

Damarion "Taz" Mims and Elijah "Lala" Bruten were arrested Friday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. They are suspected of several shootings in DeLand, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.

Released body camera footage shows the arrest of Bruten. The video shows deputy locating a 9mm handgun located under the driver's seat of the car.

"There's the old gun right there," the deputy can be heard saying. 

FLORIDA SUSPECT YELLS 'I'M SORRY' TO DEPUTIES AS HE SPRINTS ACROSS FREEWAY TRAFFIC

Bruten is charged with principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, delinquent in possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, no valid driver's license, and possession of marijuana.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEATING ANOTHER MAN TO DEATH WITH BASEBALL BAT

Elijah Bruten

Elijah Bruten (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Mims is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and violation of probation. 

Damarion Mims 

Damarion Mims  (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.