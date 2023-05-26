Expand / Collapse search
Florida teenager arrested after allegedly shooting into crowd outside indoor amusement park

One teenager died as a result of the April shooting

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Florida teen was arrested nearly one month after allegedly shooting into a crowd of people outside an indoor amusement park.

The boy, 16, has been arrested and will be charged with first degree murder with a firearm, police told FOX 35.

Officials said that the shooting happened at the parking lot of Dezerland Park in Orlando on April 29. 

Police initially responded to the scene for a report of a group of teenagers loitering on the property.

As the group was leaving the property, shots were fired into the crowd, according to police.

Florida teen killed

Dezerland Action Park in Orlando, Florida. Three teens were shot, one fatally, when someone opened fire into a crowd, police said. (Google Maps)

Trevon Robinson, 14, was shot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Two other 14-year-old boys were also shot.

One of the teens was released from the hospital, but the other remained in critical condition, according to a previous update.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.