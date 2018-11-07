Florida suspect brewed a pot of coffee, smoked cigarette during burglary, police say

Authorities in Florida connected a March burglary to a 32-year-old career criminal after the man allegedly made himself too comfortable in somebody else's home.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said James Dexter Jackson was charged with grand theft and burglary after a DNA test on a cigarette butt shoved in between a window screen and the wall positively identified him. Jackson had also made a pot of coffee and left behind styrofoam cups -- also with his DNA -- he used to drink it, officials said.

Deputies said they responded to Regional Utilities after reports that various items from their sheds were missing, including a $400 wakeboard and a $900 Penn Gold offshore trolling reel with a rod.

An investigation of the crime scene showed that the suspect entered the building from the rear door. Once inside he made the coffee – leaving on Styrofoam cup by the coffee pot and the other on a small table near an open window.

Officials also found the cigarette butt inside the open window frame.

According to authorities, Jackson was already incarcerated at the Santa Rosa County jail on unrelated grand theft auto and burglary charges. He faces additional charges of grand theft and burglary.