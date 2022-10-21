Expand / Collapse search
Florida student takes $10,000 from grandparents, gives it to middle school classmates: principal

The Florida middle school students who received money won't get in trouble for turning it back over to school officials

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A middle school student in Florida is accused of stealing $10,000 from their grandparents and giving it to several classmates.

The incident happened at Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield, Florida, where a student apparently was seen passing out a "significant" amount of cash to classmates, according to FOX 35.

In a message to parents, Principal Jason Jacobs asked parents for help locating the money.

"Upon investigation, we uncovered that the student had taken $10,000 from their grandparents and passed it out amongst their peers. Parents we need your help," Jacobs said.

The incident happened at Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield, Florida, where a student apparently was seen passing out a "significant" amount of cash to classmates, according to FOX 35. (Google Maps)

Jacobs asked parents to speak with their children and ask if they received money from the student. 

"We would like to recover this money for the grandparents. If you speak with your children and if they have received money from the student, please turn it in to our school resource officers," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said there wouldn't be consequences for students who received the money but turn it in.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.