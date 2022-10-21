Florida student takes $10,000 from grandparents, gives it to middle school classmates: principal

A middle school student in Florida is accused of stealing $10,000 from their grandparents and giving it to several classmates.

The incident happened at Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield, Florida, where a student apparently was seen passing out a "significant" amount of cash to classmates, according to FOX 35.

In a message to parents, Principal Jason Jacobs asked parents for help locating the money.

"Upon investigation, we uncovered that the student had taken $10,000 from their grandparents and passed it out amongst their peers. Parents we need your help," Jacobs said.

FORMER OREGON PRINCIPAL, WHO OVERSAW 21-DAY ANTIRACIST BOOTCAMP FOR KIDS, HIRED AT TEACHER'S COLLEGE

Jacobs asked parents to speak with their children and ask if they received money from the student.

"We would like to recover this money for the grandparents. If you speak with your children and if they have received money from the student, please turn it in to our school resource officers," Jacobs said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacobs said there wouldn't be consequences for students who received the money but turn it in.