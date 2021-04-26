Florida shooting: 3-year-old boy killed at birthday party

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in Florida Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a residence in Miami-Dade County and found the boy, Elijah LaFrance, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a statement by the Miami-Dade Police Department. LaFrance was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy," tweeted Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

An adult woman was also shot, police said. She is in stable condition after being taken to Aventura Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boy and the woman were attending a child’s birthday at the residence when they were shot, police said. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

One neighbor told the station he heard more than 30 shots fired.

The property was an Airbnb rental, which was booked to host the party, WFOR-TV reported. The station also reported that the shots were fired following an altercation outside the residence.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.