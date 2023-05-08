Florida sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 49-year-old woman not seen since February

Florida sheriff’s deputies are appealing to the public for help in their search for a missing woman not seen in over two months.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says Diana Rhys, age 49, has not been seen since February 28. She was last seen in the US 19 and Gulf Trace Blvd. area of Holiday – located on the Gulf Coast, about an hour’s drive northwest of Tampa.

The sheriff’s office says Rhys is 5’6", around 130 lbs., with blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/white striped dress.

Anyone with information on Rhys’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.

