Florida sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 49-year-old woman not seen since February

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says Diana Rhys was last seen on February 28

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida sheriff’s deputies are appealing to the public for help in their search for a missing woman not seen in over two months. 

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says Diana Rhys, age 49, has not been seen since February 28. She was last seen in the US 19 and Gulf Trace Blvd. area of Holiday – located on the Gulf Coast, about an hour’s drive northwest of Tampa. 

Diana Rhys

Diana Rhys, age 49, has not been seen since February.  (Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Rhys is 5’6", around 130 lbs., with blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/white striped dress

Anyone with information on Rhys’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102. 

Meanwhile, down in Miami, authorities have issued a missing child alert for Isabella Travieso, a 14-year-old girl last seen at Riviera Middle School, FOX 13 reported

