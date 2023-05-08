Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Authorities from Michigan, Wisconsin search for missing 8-year-old boy at local state park

WI school district is 'ready with 2 buses of volunteers waiting to go help search'

Associated Press
Authorities searched for a missing 8-year-old boy in the rugged terrain of a northern Michigan state park Sunday.

Nante Niemi was camping with family in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula when he disappeared Saturday afternoon, his mother, Jessica Buerger, told WDIO-TV.

The park said dozens of agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin were involved in the search.

"The terrain is very rough, and they are doing a great job and need the time and focus to do so," Buerger said.

Nante Niem, an 8-year-old Wisconsin student, has gone missing at a state park in Michigan. Authorities are still searching for Niem.

The boy is a student in the Hurley School District in Hurley, Wisconsin, which advised anxious members of the community to stay away from the area so authorities "can best do their job."

"The local police are also aware that we stand by ready with 2 buses of volunteers waiting to go help search," the school district said on Facebook.