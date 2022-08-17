Florida sheriff's deputies find 70 pounds of suspected cocaine marked '100%' floating in ocean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheriff's deputies in the Florida Keys seized 70 pounds of suspected cocaine that was discovered floating in the ocean on Tuesday, just days after another bale of narcotics was found offshore.

The Coast Guard originally spotted the drugs Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located nearly two dozen smaller packages with a green "100%" marking and turned them over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The drug find comes just days after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office seized another bale with about 55 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Someone found the bale about 50 miles offshore and brought it back to the Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West on Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies found 25 packages marked "XXX" in the bale and said it would be turned over to federal authorities.