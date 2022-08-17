Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida sheriff's deputies find 70 pounds of suspected cocaine marked '100%' floating in ocean

The find comes just days after law enforcement in the Florida Keys found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine in the ocean

By Paul Best | Fox News
Sheriff's deputies in the Florida Keys seized 70 pounds of suspected cocaine that was discovered floating in the ocean on Tuesday, just days after another bale of narcotics was found offshore. 

The Coast Guard originally spotted the drugs Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies found 70 pounds of cocaine marked ‘100%’ on Tuesday. 

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies found 70 pounds of cocaine marked ‘100%’ on Tuesday.  (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies located nearly two dozen smaller packages with a green "100%" marking and turned them over to the U.S. Border Patrol

TEXAS LAW ENFORCEMENT MAKE MULTIPLE DRUG BUSTS, SEIZE COCAINE, METH WORTH MORE THAN $4 MILLION

The drug find comes just days after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office seized another bale with about 55 pounds of suspected cocaine. 

    About 55 pounds of suspected cocaine were found 50 miles off the coast of Florida on Saturday.  (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

    (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Someone found the bale about 50 miles offshore and brought it back to the Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West on Saturday afternoon. 

Sheriff's deputies found 25 packages marked "XXX" in the bale and said it would be turned over to federal authorities. 

