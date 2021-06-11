Expand / Collapse search
Florida Publix shoppers return to collect belongings after shooting that killed toddler, grandmother

Suspect identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall; victims' family has invoked Marsy’s Law

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Shooting at Florida Publix leaves 3 deadVideo

Shooting at Florida Publix leaves 3 dead

Shooter among the dead in Royal Palm Beach, investigators say

Shoppers who fled from a Florida Publix store after a gunman opened fire on Thursday – killing a woman and her 1-year-old grandchild before turning the gun on himself – had the chance to return to the scene on Friday morning to retrieve their belongings, police said. 

The Public Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) allowed any shoppers who were at the Royal Palm Beach Publix store during Thursday morning’s shooting to return anytime between 9 a.m. and noon Friday to collect their personal items, the department announced on Twitter. 

FLORIDA SUSPECT IN PUBLIX SHOOTING THAT LEFT GRANDMOTHER, GRANDSON, 1, DEAD IDENTIFIED

FLORIDA PUBLIX SHOOTING KILLS 3, INCLUDING CHILD, INVESTIGATORS SAY; SUSPECT AMONG THE DEAD

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall allegedly shot a woman and her grandson, who was just shy of 2 years old, before turning the gun on himself, police have said. The Publix grocery store is situated in a strip mall that also houses restaurants and stores. 

The identities of the victims will not be released as the family has invoked Marsy’s Law, which prevents law enforcement from making public any information related to crime victims. 

    June 10, 2021; Royal Palm Beach, FL, USA; Three people including a child are dead after a shooting at Publix plaza in Royal Palm Beach Thursday June 10, 2021. (Meghan McCarthy-USA TODAY NETWORK)

    Police gather at the Publix shopping center where police say 3 people were shot and killed inside the store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on June 10, 2021.(USA TODAY NETWORK)

The sheriff’s office initially said investigators believed the shooter and the victims knew each other. Later Thursday, a PBSO spokesperson said there was no "known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims."

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Officials have said the store will remain closed until Saturday.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Brie Stimson contributed to this report. 

