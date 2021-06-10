Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Florida Publix shooting kills 3 including child, investigators say; suspect among the dead

One of the victims reported to be a child

By Stephanie Pagones, Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people were killed, including a child, during a shooting at a Florida Publix grocery store early Thursday afternoon, according to local officials.

At least one suspect opened fire at a Royal Palm Beach Publix grocery store, killing one child and two adults, a man and a woman, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO). The suspected shooter was among the fatalities.

Additional details, such as whether anyone else was injured, were not immediately available. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money