Florida Publix shooting kills 3 including child, investigators say; suspect among the dead
One of the victims reported to be a child
Three people were killed, including a child, during a shooting at a Florida Publix grocery store early Thursday afternoon, according to local officials.
At least one suspect opened fire at a Royal Palm Beach Publix grocery store, killing one child and two adults, a man and a woman, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO). The suspected shooter was among the fatalities.
Additional details, such as whether anyone else was injured, were not immediately available.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.