Florida principal busted for allegedly throwing wild, booze-fueled house party with 100 teens: police

A Florida elementary school principal and another school employee were arrested for allegedly throwing a booze-filled house party with over 100 underage teenagers, according to police.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, and another teacher, Karly Anderson, were arrested in connection to a rowdy house party, full of underage drinking.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 19, when officers responded to a home belonging to Hill-Brodigan, in reference to a house party.

When officers arrived, they discovered over 100 teenagers in matching t-shirts, many, who officers said, were consuming alcohol that was available in coolers allegedly provided by Hill-Brodigan.

Police shared the arrest affidavit with FOX 35, where party attendees shared graphic details of everything that transpired at the party.

One of the students at the party told investigators that "most students knew that Hill-Brodigan was the principal and that parties like this happened once or twice a month."

Students told police that Hill-Brodigan advised them to come over early and help set up the party, where alcohol was available in red and white coolers.

According to the students, Hill-Brodigan made "no attempt to stop the party and was ok with what was happening."

Students also claimed that marijuana was being used at the party and a male teen, wearing a mask, was taking videos with a firearm and pointing it at the person filming.

The party was also allegedly advertised on SnapChat and hosted by Hill-Brodigan's two sons.

Officers reported that one teen was found to be "suffering from an alcohol related medical event" in the front yard, adding that the teen was "so heavily intoxicated," that Brevard County Fire and Rescue had to respond to treat the teen.

Once EMS arrived at the home, police said Hill-Brodigan allegedly turned off all the outside lights and rushed into her home.

Police said fire and rescue crews then had to use lights from their vehicles to treat the sick teen once Hill-Brodigan shut off all the outside lights.

Additionally, police say a traffic stop was conducted near the home and resulted in the arrest of an underage teen for a DUI.

Anderson, who authorities said was intoxicated, approached officers on scene and identified herself as a teacher. It was later discovered by the police that she was a third grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School — the same school Hill-Brodigan was the principal at.

Officials said an arrest warrant was obtained for Hill-Brodigan for child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and holding an "Open House Party."

Anderson was also charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Rosa at 321-868-3248.

Cocoa Beach Police Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne told Fox 35 that what happened was "absolutely inappropriate."

"It's absolutely inappropriate just on its face, and it's even more inappropriate considering these people's standing in the community," Payne said.

Police said the allegations against both Anderson and Hill-Brodigan are unacceptable and represent serious lapses in judgment by individuals who were trusted to educate and keep children safe.

"The Cocoa Beach Police Department has a zero-tolerance stance on this kind of behavior, especially when it comes to people who are role models — people in charge of these children every single day," Payne added.

The Brevard County School District shared a statement with FOX 35 News and expressed their concern over the incident.

"We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority."

The district added that both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an active police investigation.

Hill-Brodigan, who has been the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School since May 2024, has had her bio removed from the school's website.

The school district shared a letter sent to parents on Friday and informed FOX 35 that they were actively looking for Hill-Brodigan's replacement after news of her arrest was confirmed.

"I am very troubled by the information that CBPD has shared with the district. We hold our leaders to the highest of standards, and if these allegations are true, it’s a complete failure in leadership and violation of our trust," the letter read.

"The district is cooperating fully with police as they investigate this matter and will strive to provide families with full transparency. I am immediately placing Dr. Jennifer Clarke, Director of School Leadership, as acting principal at Roosevelt while we seek Mrs. Hill-Brodigan’s replacement. Dr. Clarke has been with the district for over twenty years and served most recently as principal at Atlantis Elementary."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brevard County School District and did not immediately receive a response.

