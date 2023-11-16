Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida police say 'mistress' used gun belonging to 'sugar daddy' in love triangle shooting

Florida police said a 'mistress' used a gun belonging to her 'sugar daddy' in the shooting

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Florida thief caught on home surveillance video stealing outdoor furniture, potted plant Video

Florida thief caught on home surveillance video stealing outdoor furniture, potted plant

A "shameless" thief stole furniture from the porch of a Miami, Florida home and was caught on camera struggling to fit the stolen goods into his SUV. (Aramairon Perez / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Police in Florida say that a mistress used her sugar daddy's gun and shot it at his girlfriend's car as she was driving off with a baby inside the car.

The South Daytona Police Department wrote in an affidavit that 20-year-old Zehra Percy was walking outside an apartment with a man only identified as Deonte, when his girlfriend with his one-year-old daughter drove off at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 4. A woman exited the car before an unidentified person yelled "she has a gun" and ran back to her car.

Percy, who was later identified as the suspect, ran to a Silver Accura and opened the trunk before she allegedly fired several gunshots in the direction Deonte's girlfriend was headed inside her car.

Police believe Percy is a "mistress" of the boyfriend and told police the gun in this case belonged to her "sugar daddy," the affidavit states. The gun was recovered during a traffic stop with Percy inside.

TEXAS JURY FINDS KAITLIN ARMSTRONG GUILTY IN MURDER OF MORIAH 'MO' WILSON

Zehra Percy emotionless in a Florida booking picture

The South Daytona Police Department wrote in an affidavit that 20-year-old Zehra Percy was walking outside an apartment with a man only identified as Deonte, when his girlfriend with his one-year-old daughter drove off at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 4. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Security video from the incident allegedly showed Percy firing the weapon twice in the direction that the victim's girlfriend was headed, police said, adding that two shell casings were found at the scene. No individuals were injured.

MAYA KOWALSKI FILES SEXUAL ASSAULT COMPLAINT AGAINST CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AFTER $260M LAWSUIT WIN

Witnesses told police that the woman and Percy had a confrontation prior to the love triangle shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Percy was charged with shooting into a vehicle, according to FOX 13, and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.