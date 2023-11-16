Florida police say 'mistress' used gun belonging to 'sugar daddy' in love triangle shooting

Police in Florida say that a mistress used her sugar daddy's gun and shot it at his girlfriend's car as she was driving off with a baby inside the car.

The South Daytona Police Department wrote in an affidavit that 20-year-old Zehra Percy was walking outside an apartment with a man only identified as Deonte, when his girlfriend with his one-year-old daughter drove off at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 4. A woman exited the car before an unidentified person yelled "she has a gun" and ran back to her car.

Percy, who was later identified as the suspect, ran to a Silver Accura and opened the trunk before she allegedly fired several gunshots in the direction Deonte's girlfriend was headed inside her car.

Police believe Percy is a "mistress" of the boyfriend and told police the gun in this case belonged to her "sugar daddy," the affidavit states. The gun was recovered during a traffic stop with Percy inside.

Security video from the incident allegedly showed Percy firing the weapon twice in the direction that the victim's girlfriend was headed, police said, adding that two shell casings were found at the scene. No individuals were injured.

Witnesses told police that the woman and Percy had a confrontation prior to the love triangle shooting.

Percy was charged with shooting into a vehicle, according to FOX 13, and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.