Crime
Published

Florida police looking for persons of interest in connection to deceased newborn found in dumpster

The newborn had his umbilical cord still attached and was found inside a bag, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Florida police are looking for four people in connection with a dead baby boy found in a dumpster Thursday. 

The Lakeland Police Department released images of the persons of interest. Officers responded to a report of a deceased infant inside a bag in a dumpster just after 6 a.m. behind a business. 

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF RANDOMLY STABBING GAS STATION EMPLOYEE LESS THAN A MONTH AFTER BEING LET OUT OF JAIL

Florida newborn found dead

Images of four persons of interest in a probe of a deceased newborn found dead in a Florida dumpster.  (Lakeland Police Department)

The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby, FOX Tampa reported. 

Authorities also released an image of a red sedan. 

"The medical examiner is in possession of the child," Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said. "Detectives and police are out there canvassing the area to find any information they can that will lead them to who put the child in the dumpster."

Taylor said he believes the newborn was in there for less than 10 hours. It's unknown whether the child was a stillborn or a victim of homicide, he said.

Florida deceased newborn investigation

An image of a red sedan being sought in connection with a newborn found dead inside a dumpster.  (Lakeland Police Department )

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakeland Det. Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.