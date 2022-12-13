Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida police officer heard 'choking and breathless' after possible exposure to fentanyl: Officials

The police officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News

Warning: The following video could be disturbing for some viewers

Florida police officer heard 'choking and breathless' after possible exposure to fentanyl: Officials Video

A police officer in Florida was left choking and breathless after she collapsed as a result of a possible exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after a Tavares Police Department officer discovered narcotics on a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over, according to FOX 35.

Officer Courtney Bannick, who discovered the narcotics, had difficulty breathing after the passenger was taken to the Lake County Jail, the police department said.

Bannick was then heard choking and breathless on the radio frequency police use.

TEACHER AT CATHOLIC SCHOOL FOR DEAF CHILDREN PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER ALLEGEDLY THROWING STUDENT: 'MALICIOUS ACT'

A police officer in Florida was left choking and breathless after she collapsed as a result of a possible exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

A police officer in Florida was left choking and breathless after she collapsed as a result of a possible exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop. (Tavares Police Department)

"She keyed up on the radio where she was heard choking and breathless," a statement from the Tavares Police Department read.

A police officer on the same scene as Bannick saw that she was fading out of consciousness and needed medical attention. Bannick was taken to a local hospital where she's expected to make a full recovery.

SOUTH CAROLINA DETENTION OFFICER FIRED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LETTING INMATE KISS HER AND USE CELLPHONE

Officer Courtney Bannick, who discovered the narcotics, had difficulty breathing after the passenger was taken to the Lake County Jail, the police department said.

Officer Courtney Bannick, who discovered the narcotics, had difficulty breathing after the passenger was taken to the Lake County Jail, the police department said. (Tavares Police Department)

The officer practiced safe handling of the drugs and was wearing gloves, the police department said. Bannick said that it only takes a minimal amount of fentanyl to create a dangerous situation.

"I have done this one-hundred times before the same way. It only takes one time and a minimal amount," Bannick said. "I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police officer on the same scene as Bannick saw that she was fading out of consciousness and needed medical attention. Bannick was taken to a local hospital where she's expected to make a full recovery.

A police officer on the same scene as Bannick saw that she was fading out of consciousness and needed medical attention. Bannick was taken to a local hospital where she's expected to make a full recovery. (Tavares Police Department)

The Tavares Police Department said that the situation "could have ended differently if our officers did not react the way they did."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.