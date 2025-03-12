Florida police officer delivers pizza after large gator caught on camera in customer’s driveway

A Florida woman was in for a surprise when a police officer ended up delivering her pizza because of an eight-foot alligator hiding out under a vehicle in her driveway.

The Bradenton Police Department shared a video of the encounter on X, showing Officer Tolson responding to the call.

"Pizza…with a side of gator?" the post read. "Officer Tolson responded to calls about an 8-foot gator in a 55+ community, intercepted a terrified pizza delivery driver, and ensured a hungry customer was fed (and a hungry gator wasn’t). All in a day’s work!"

In shared body camera footage, the police officer can be heard telling a woman who arrived to deliver the pizza to stop because of the large alligator.

The officer suggested the pizza delivery person go around to the back of the house, when she replied, "I’m a little scared."

Tolson attempted to reassure the woman that, as long as the alligator stayed underneath the car, she could go around to the back of the home.

"Do you want to do it, officer," the woman asked.

She then handed the pizza to Tolson, along with the receipt, as a neighbor called the woman inside the home who ordered the pizza. During the call, the neighbor told the woman to not come out her front door due to the alligator.

Still, the woman opened the door to go outside. Immediately, Tolson told her to not come out because there was an alligator under her car.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed. "My heavens! There’s an alligator under my car!"

Tolson told the woman to get back inside the house, when she asked about her pizza.

"Where’s my pizza?" she asked.

Tolson told her he would meet her at the back door with the pizza.

Then, she said, "Holy s--t!"

Once the officer got to the back door, he was met by the woman who had cash in her hand and asked how much she owed.

Tolson told the woman he did not know because he was not the delivery person.

"You’re a policeman?" she asked in a surprising way. "They called you?"

After a brief exchange, the two swapped the pizza for cash, which Tolson said he would give to the delivery driver.

Before parting ways, the woman said she wanted to grab a picture of the photo. To be on the safe side, the officer took a photo of the giant reptile under the car with her phone before the alligator was taken away.