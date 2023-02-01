Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida police dog finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods after 20-hour search: 'Whew. Thank you!'

The 76-year-old woman went missing around 4:30 a.m. on Monday

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Lawrence Jones puts his dog Nala’s training to the test in New York City Video

Lawrence Jones puts his dog Nala’s training to the test in New York City

Fox News host Lawrence Jones shares 'Queen Nala' officially made her way to the big city to test her K-9 training on 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country.'

A Florida canine officer and his handler are being credited with helping locate an elderly woman who was reported missing after getting lost in the woods.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the North Port Police Department in Florida congratulated Charlotte County Sheriff's Office DFC Steven Sella and his canine companion Copper for finding a 76-year-old woman who had been missing for almost a day.

"A big thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to help find 76-year-old Marie Ginette Saint Hubert," the post said.

Hubert, according to the post, was found "disoriented" in "thick brush" after a 20-hour search by air and ground.

ARIZONA MAN JUMPS INTO FRIGID CANAL WATERS TO SAVE DOG, OWNER FROM DROWNING: 'I DON'T THINK I'M A HERO'

A Florida canine officer named Copper is being credited with helping find an elderly woman lost in the woods

A Florida canine officer named Copper is being credited with helping find an elderly woman lost in the woods (North Port Police Department Facebook)

"Without these actions we may have had a much different story," the post said. "She is currently in good hands with medical personnel. Whew. Thank you!"

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office also posted a message on social media congratulating the officers.

FLORIDA POLICE DOG 'MURDERED' IN LINE OF DUTY SAVED OFFICERS' LIVES, ACCORDING TO AUTHORITIES

The 5000 block of Cillette Avenue in North Port, Florida

The 5000 block of Cillette Avenue in North Port, Florida (Google Earth)

"Way to go DFC Sella and K9 Copper!" The Facebook post said. "Way to pull through until you found her!"

Hubert went missing around 4:30 a.m. on Monday and was found wearing a yellow dress and no shoes, WBBH-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Port Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.