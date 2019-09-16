Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida nursing home employees formally charged in heat-related patient deaths

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors have formally charged four ex-employees of a Florida nursing home where a power outage after a hurricane led to 12 patients' deaths.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office filed a criminal information document Monday listing nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person against administrator Jorge Carballo and nursing supervisor Sergo Colin.

Nurse Althia Meggie faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person and two counts of tampering with evidence. Nurse Tamika Miller faces six counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person and two counts of tampering with evidence.

POLICE EXPECT CASE OF HEAT-RELATED DEATHS AT FLORIDA NURSING HOME TO YIELD MORE ARRESTS

They were arrested last month.

This 2017 photo shows police at the south entrance of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

This 2017 photo shows police at the south entrance of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP, File)

Residents at the now-shuttered Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died amid sweltering heat after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Defense attorneys say their clients are being unfairly blamed for failures of others.